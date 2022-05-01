Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center to host open house for new housing complex

The Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center will showcase its new transitional housing complex during an open house on Friday.

HCWC recently hosted a grand opening event on March 25 for its 22,000-square-foot facility named Marla’s Place in honor of its longtime Executive Director Marla Johnson, who retired in 2021.

A new beginning for families in need

HCWC staff said it’s known for decades that its existing short-term shelter wouldn’t be a solution to long term housing for women and children who have experienced abuse.

“We also recognize that the lack of safe, affordable housing and the lack of access to affordable, quality childcare represent the greatest barriers to victims of family violence trying to leave dangerous, abusive homes and start a new life, free from violence,” HCWC said in a news release.

Marla’s Place will offer 12-18 months of safe, affordable housing paired with an on-site Early Head Start program and access to HCWC’s exemplary counseling and advocacy services.

A Community Effort

Fundraising for the project began internally in 2016 with 100% of the HCWC staff and board members contributing to the campaign. Marla’s Place benefited from a tremendous amount of community support with all the funding for the project being raised prior to the beginning of construction in 2020.

“While all the funds needed for construction have been raised, there are still needs to be met at Marla’s Place,” HCWC said. “We encourage community members that wish to help us prepare the apartments for families to consider purchasing a Housewarming Gift for the complex. Our staff have compiled a registry of items needed to outfit each apartment for the families that will be moving-in in the coming weeks.”

The public is invited to attend Friday’s open house anytime between 10 a.m.-12 p.m. or between 4-6 p.m. to learn more about Marla’s Place and tour the new complex. For information regarding the Housewarming Registry, check our website at www.hcwc.org/transitional-housing-needs/

The Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center has a 44-year history of serving adults, youth, and children in Hays and Caldwell Counties who have experienced family violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and child abuse. All HCWC services are free and confidential. For more information please visit www.hcwc.org or call 512-396- HELP.