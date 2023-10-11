Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center receives $350,000

Whit and Kim Hanks of Dripping Springs, on behalf of the Aubrey Smith Jr. Family Foundation, presented a final gift from the foundation of $350,000 to the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center.

C. Aubrey Smith, Jr., a successful Austin investment advisor and real estate investor was the chair of the Aubrey Smith Family Foundation which has generously supported HCWC and other charitable and educational entities for many years, according to the press release Tuesday announcing the gift.

The press release stated that earlier this year, Smith had decided to dissolve his foundation and distribute the remaining funds between his non-profit beneficiaries.

The $350, 000 donation brings his total charitable investment in the HCWC mission to $535,000.

HCWC officials said they plan to utilize the funds for the ongoing support of programming at the organization’s housing facility, Marla’s Place, and for the needs of the families residing there.

“The Aubrey Smith Impact Fund will allow this program to not just be a temporary fix, but to ensure that residents exit the program with the tools and foundation needed to live a successful, happy life, free from violence and abuse to create long-lasting change for themselves and their children,” HCWC CEO Melissa Rodriguez said.

“The donation was provided by the Aubrey Smith Family Foundation which was created by C.

Aubrey Smith, Jr. to serve the needs of a variety of non-profit organizations over the years. Out of appreciation for his leadership and altruistic vision, the Aubrey Smith Family Foundation Board believes it is fitting and well deserved for any recognition be provided to him individually,” Mary M. Smith, daughter of C. Aubrey Smith and foundation representative.

Whit and Kim Hanks toured the facility including visiting a three-bedroom apartment unit, the Community Activity Center and the Training Center before presenting the check to HCWC’s CEO, Melissa Rodriguez.

They were joined on the tour by Holly Cunningham-Kizer, HCWC Chief Development Officer and Marla Johnson, the retired long-time Executive Director of HCWC and the namesake of Marla’s Place.

The Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center has a 45-year history of serving adults, youth and children in Hays and Caldwell Counties who have experienced family violence, dating violence, sexual assault and child abuse. All HCWC services are free and confidential. For more information please visit www.hcwc.org or call (512) 396-4357(HELP).