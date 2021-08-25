Hays CISD to create school naming committee for bond funded elementary school

The Hays CISD Board of Trustees will create a committee to name the district’s 15th elementary school development.

Funded by a voter approved bond, the 900-student capacity campus is currently under construction in Buda’s Sunfield subdivision.

The committee is expected to meet at least three times within the next few months, and present recommendations to the Board for a vote no later than December 2021.

With a budget of $38,480,583 for design and construction, the future elementary school’s development began in July 2021 and is set to open August 2022.

The board will choose its seven committee members and consider gathering name recommendations from the public, as well, at their next board meeting.

“The finished product will be a source of pride for our students, neighborhood and community, as well as to Hays CISD as a whole,” Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright said.