Hays CISD implements drug awareness program

Hays Consolidated Independent School District is partnering with the Texas High School Coaches Association and to launch the Coaches vs Overdoses program, designed to combat the opioid epidemic, through knowledge and awareness for parents and students of Hays CISD. This is the first district in the state to roll out the program.

The Coaches vs Overdose program includes educational material that will be delivered electronically to parents and students and the distribution of a simple and convenient drug disposal tool at the district’s varsity football games. Studies show teens are much less likely [69%] to misuse prescription drugs if educated about the dangers. This program aims to curb the opioid epidemic that is devastating Texas communities and destroying young lives.

“Coaches across the state are searching for a way to get involved in the fight against opioids,” said Joe Martin, executive director of THSCA. “Our motto is ‘Helping Coaches Help Kids,’ and the Coaches vs Overdose program helps our coaches by providing a tangible tool to offer the communities that they serve. Coaches are on the frontline of this fight and willing to help their students and athletes in every way possible.”

Hays CISD launched the Coaches vs Overdoses program at the Lehman vs Seguin varsity football game at Bob Shelton Stadium on Sept. 14., including the distribution of drug disposal packets at the Johnson vs Del Valle varsity football game at Bob Shelton Stadium this past Friday. Officials said they plan on implementing the program later in the season at a varsity home football game for Hays High School.

“At Hays CISD, we are blessed and honored to partner with the THSCA to launch the Coaches vs. Overdoses program in Texas this fall” said Lance Moffett, Hays CISD Athletic Director. “Tragically, our district is far too familiar with the realities of overdoses and this problem. If the distribution of the ‘Prevention Playbook’ and the destruction packets through our programs and at our games can help our community become more aware of the issue and actually help dispose of unused opioids, as we believe it can, then we are proud to partner in the program and serve as the pilot district.”

In Texas, an average of five people died daily from opioids in 2022. In a survey of teens, 70% say that their home medicine cabinets are their first and/or ongoing source of acquiring drugs.

These facts led THSCA to develop a plan to help combat the drug crisis that is directly hurting students and athletes. The THSCA plans to launch the Coaches vs Overdose program statewide in October in coordination with Youth Substance Use Prevention Month, Texas Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month and DEA’s National Drug Take Back Day, set for Oct. 28.