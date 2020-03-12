Hays, Comal, Caldwell counties Bench Bar 2020 held at Cricket Hill, Dripping Springs

The Central Texas Dispute Resolution Center is sponsoring a silent auction at the Hays, Comal & Caldwell Bench Bar for local attorneys and judges to help raise funds for services for the unserved and underserved residents of the Central Texas area.

The CTDRC pairs up with the local bar associations annually through a silent auction to help raise funds and awareness for mediation services. The Bench Bar serves as a conference place for the bench and the bar to create congeniality in the court room and provide continuing education credits for local attorneys and judges alike. Central Texas Dispute Resolution Center provides mediation services to the residents of Hays, Comal, Guadalupe and Caldwell counties.

Supporters donated items to the 2020 Bench Bar Silent Auction, which helped raise over $2,200.00 in funds:. The following orgnizations provided donations: Alamo Draft House, Austin Lyric Opera, Kissing Tree Golf Club, The Faust Hotel & Brewing, The Brauntex Theatre, The MidTex Symphony, Ernie’s Paint & Body, Buffalo Wings & Rings, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton at San Marcos, Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que, Freeb!rds World Burrito San Marcos, Jason’s Deli San Marcos, Stars & Stripes Drive-In Theatre New Braunfels, Rockin’ “R” River Rides, The Original Black’s Barbeque San Marcos, Middleton Brewing Company and the local attorneys, judges and mediators that participated in the Silent Auction.