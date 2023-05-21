Hays County announces road repair completion

Road repairs are now compete for the Francis Harris Lane at York Creek, according to county officials.

Recurring road closures and public safety concerns about the area prompted Hays County Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe, Pct. 1 to add the location to the county's low-water crossing repair program.

In 2017, county officials contracted with the engineering firm Garver to evaluate options for road improvements to reduce the frequency of flooding.

The Hays County Commissioners Court approved the conceptual design in 2019.

That design included:

• Replacing the existing two 15-inch diameter corrugated metal pipes with five 8-foot x 4-foot boxes to convey stormwater flows under the road,

• Pavement widening, and

• Installation of vehicular traffic safety rails at the creek crossing.

• The final design, environmental clearance and right-of-way acquisition occurred in early 2022, officials said.

The county awarded the construction contract to C3 Environmental Specialties in September 2022.

Work began in October and was completed in April 2023. The $646,416 project was funded by the voter-approved Hays County 2016 Bond Package.

“I’m extremely happy about the completion of this safety improvement project,” Ingalsbe said. “The finished product greatly improves safety along Francis Harris south of Center Point Road. The changes will also significantly reduce roadway flooding at that low-water crossing, making it safer for our residents.”