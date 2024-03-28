Hays County Auditors Office receives award for Excellence in Financial Reporting from GFOA

At its meeting on Tuesday, March 12, the Hays County Commissioners Court recognized the Hays County Auditor's Office and County Auditor Marisol Villarreal-Alonzo for receiving the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting and the Award of Financial Reporting Achievement from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA). This Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management. Please join us in congratulating the Auditor's Office.

Photo courtesy of Hays County