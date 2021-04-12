Hays County closes Kyle tax substation temporarily citing positive virus case

The Kyle substation of the Hays County Tax Office will be closed from April 12 to 16 due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19

There are however alternatives for the various tax services provided by the Kyle substation.

To pay taxes, residents can go in person to any other tax office locations and substations in San Marcos, Wimberley and Dripping Springs. There is also a drive-thru option at the location in San Marcos. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/departments/taxoffice/contact-the-tax-assessor-... for details.

Taxes can be dropped off in drop boxes at all office locations. The San Marcos drop box is labeled for the Tax Office and can be found at the front of the Government Center by the flag poles.

To pay online, visit the online payment portal at https://tax.co.hays.tx.us/ and search for the property.

Residents can pay by phone at 800-300-8007, extension 9. Select ‘Search by Zip code’ and then enter 78666 to identify Hays County. A fee of 2.35%, or a minimum of $3.00, will be applied to the total bill for this option.

Another option is to pay by mail at 712 S. Stagecoach Trail, Suite 1120, San Marcos, TX, 78666.

Motor vehicle transactions can be accessed in person at any other tax office locations or via drive-thru in San Marcos. For more information visit s://hayscountytx.com/departments/taxoffice/contact-the-tax-assessor-collector-office/.

Residents can also complete a variety of motor vehicle services online at www.texas.gov, via drop box at all office locations, via mail or any H-E-B in Hays County with a renewal notice and tag not expired more than one morth.