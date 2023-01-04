Hays County Coalition for the Homeless to conduct homelessness count

The Hays County Coalition for the Homeless will conduct a count of individuals who are staying in emergency shelters, transitional housing and unsheltered locations in Hays County on Jan. 26.

The coalition’s effort is in association with the Texas Homeless Network and volunteers from the community.

Over a 24-hour period, trained volunteers will count and survey those experiencing homelessness to provide a “snapshot” of the number of people experiencing homelessness in Hays County and the key characteristics of those individuals and families, the coalition said.

The Point-In-Time Count will improve the coalition’s understanding of the needs and circumstances of the people experiencing homelessness in the community. The findings of the count will be shared with Hays County officials and the City of San Marcos as they strategize ways to address the problem.

For information on volunteering to participate in the count, go to the Hays County Coalition for the Homeless Facebook page. There you can register for the training and sign up to be a volunteer, and get more information.