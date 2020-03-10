Hays County Crime Stoppers, Buda PD searching for bank robber

Hays County Crime Stoppers and Buda police are searching for a bank robber in an incident that occurred on Monday.

At approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to for a robbery call at Broadway Bank on FM 1626 in Buda in which a male subject had just left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash after passing a note to the teller demanding money, crime stoppers said in a press release.

The suspect is described as a White or Hispanic male in his 40s. This case is still under investigation and no further details are available at this time.

If you have information regarding this incident, identity of person, whereabouts, etc., please contact Hays Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line: P3tips.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.