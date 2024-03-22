Hays County designated as StormReady

Hays County has proactively taken steps to prepare, respond, recover and mitigate future weather-related disasters. The National Weather Service, under its WeatherReady Nation Program, has acknowledged these improvements and efforts to protect the citizens of Hays County. The Hays County Commissioners Court recognized Hays County as a StormReady community. The Hays County Office of Emergency Services accepted the designation, publicly demonstrating a commitment to strengthen the local public safety program.

Photo courtesy of Hays County