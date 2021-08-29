Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Hays County Fire Marshal implements new Open Burning Permit System

Sun, 08/29/2021 - 5:00am

The Hays County Fire Marshal has put a new system for Open Burning Permits into place in unincorporated areas of the county.Residents can receive free open burn permits using the new registration process. According to Fire Marshal Nathan Mendenhall, permit submissions are reviewed in real-time with the exception of weekends.“It’s ...

