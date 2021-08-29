Hays County Fire Marshal implements new Open Burning Permit System

The Hays County Fire Marshal has put a new system for Open Burning Permits into place in unincorporated areas of the county.Residents can receive free open burn permits using the new registration process. According to Fire Marshal Nathan Mendenhall, permit submissions are reviewed in real-time with the exception of weekends.“It’s ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!