Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Hays County Food Bank receives holiday donations
Hays County Food Bank receives holiday donations

Hays County Food Bank receives holiday donations

Sun, 01/03/2021 - 5:00am

The Hays County Food Bank recently received donations during the holiday season. Left, the American Veterans Post TX-104 recently gave a holiday donation of $500 to help fight hunger in Hays County. Lalo Rodriguez presented Jessica Cruz, Hays County Food Bank programs manager, with the check, alongside Commander Steve Saxon,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021