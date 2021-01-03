Hays County Food Bank receives holiday donations

The Hays County Food Bank recently received donations during the holiday season. Left, the American Veterans Post TX-104 recently gave a holiday donation of $500 to help fight hunger in Hays County. Lalo Rodriguez presented Jessica Cruz, Hays County Food Bank programs manager, with the check, alongside Commander Steve Saxon,

