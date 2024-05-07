Hays County Health Department to host annual Summer Health Fair

The Hays County Health Department invites residents to the second annual Summer Health Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 at its location on 101 Thermon Drive. The fair will feature free health services, including free vaccinations for eligible individuals under the Texas Vaccines for Children and Adult Safety Net programs, vision screenings, STI/HIV screenings and more.

“The main goal of this fair is to get as many children vaccinated as we can,” said Tammy Crumley, Health Department director. “This effort will reduce pressure on other healthcare providers during the summer when families prepare for backto- school vaccinations.”

TVFC is a state-managed program providing vaccines at no cost to eligible children who might not otherwise have access to the necessary immunizations. ASN extends this service to eligible adults, ensuring they receive essential vaccines to protect against preventable diseases.

To be eligible for the TVFC program, individuals must be 18 years of age or younger and meet at least one of the following criteria: be enrolled in Medicaid; be uninsured; be American Indian or Alaska Native; or have health insurance that does not cover vaccines. For the ASN program, individuals must be 19 years or older and be either uninsured or underinsured.

'Our commitment to community health drives initiatives like this,” said Matthew Gonzales, Health Department manager. “By providing free vaccines, we hope to eliminate barriers and make it easier for families to prioritize their children's well-being.'

The health department will also be unveiling its new Mobile Vaccination Unit at the fair with a ribbon cutting. The van was co-funded by a $100,000 grant from the St. David’s Foundation and the remaining cost was covered by Hays County Commissioners Debbie Ingalsbe, Precinct 1, and Dr. Michelle Cohen, Precinct 2, through the American Relief Plan Act in response to community needs and a desire to improve public health. The MVU will allow the department to better serve residents by providing vaccines all over Hays County.

“The Mobile Vaccination Unit will allow us to extend our services throughout the county and reach individuals who may face challenges traveling to San Marcos for vaccinations,” Crumley said. “We are excited to share this huge milestone with the community during the Summer Health Fair.”

While the clinic goes on inside, a community resource fair will be happening outside. Dozens of local organizations and nonprofits will be present to share their valuable resources. Children will also be able to play games and win prizes during this part of the fair.

'We want to create a space where health and happiness go hand in hand,” Gonzales said. “By creating a welcoming atmosphere outside, we are making sure kids grow up with positive memories of staying healthy.'

The Summer Health Fair is open to the public, with no cost for admission or services provided. For more information about the Summer Health Fair and upcoming events, please visit the HCHD’s Facebook page and Hays County Health Department webpage.