Hays County Health Department to open Immunizations Clinic

The Hays County Health Department opened its Immunization Clinic on Jan. 16, offering vaccinations to eligible individuals under the Texas Vaccines for Children (TVFC) and Adult Safety Net (ASN) programs.

“This will be our firsttime offering vaccinations through the department in more than 10 years,” said Hays County Health Department Manager Matthew Gonzales. “With flu season upon us and backto- school season right around the corner, now is the perfect time to come in and get vaccinated.”

TVFC is a state-managed program providing vaccines at no cost to eligible children who might not otherwise have access to the necessary immunizations. ASN extends this service to eligible adults, ensuring they receive essential vaccines to protect against preventable diseases.

To be eligible for the TVFC program, individuals must be 18 years of age or younger and meet at least one of the following criteria: be enrolled in Medicaid, be uninsured, be American Indian or Alaska Native, or have health insurance that does not cover vaccines. For the ASN program, individuals must be 19 years or older and be either uninsured or underinsured.

While appointments are preferred, walk-ins are accepted. To schedule an appointment, please call the office at (512)3935520. The clinic is located at 101 Thermon Drive, San Marcos, Texas 78666.

Another milestone for the Hays County Health Department includes appointing a new Local Health Authority, Dr. Charles Turner Jr., whose appointment was approved by the Hays County Commissioners Court on Dec. 21, 2023.

Turner graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1996 before attending medical school at Ross University School of Medicine. In 2014, he opened his first of six ERs and three urgent care clinics, one being in San Marcos.

“I am grateful to be appointed by the court to this position and serve the employees and public,” Turner said. “I intend on working in conjunction with the current leadership at the Hays County Health Department to improve the department’s current services and response to public health emergencies.”

Health and Safety Code establishes and defines a Health Authority in Texas as a physician appointed to administer state and local laws relating to public health within an appointing body’s jurisdiction. Health Authorities are considered an officer of the state when performing duties to implement and enforce laws that protect the public’s health.

For more information on the Hays County Health Department, visit hayscountytx.com/departments/ local-healthdepartment/.