Hays County Historical Commission to celebrate new marker at Kyle Railroad Depot

The Hays County Historical Commission will celebrate a new historical marker at the Kyle Railroad Depot with a dedication ceremony.

HCHC will host the event Saturday, Oct. 8 at 12 p.m., which will take place during the City of Kyle’s 142nd birthday. The ceremony will be held at the Kyle Railroad Depot and Heritage Center at 100 N. Front Street in Kyle across from City Hall.

“The city’s birthday event theme is ‘Kyle on Track,’ which recognizes the city wouldn’t exist without the railroad,” said Patrick “Hoot” Gibson, HCHC member and chair of the Kyle Railroad Depot and Heritage Center Committee. “We felt it was appropriate to hold the dedication ceremony on the same day as the city’s birthday celebration since the two are uniquely intertwined.”

The Kyle Railroad Depot was constructed in 1917 and replaced an earlier building that burned. After closing in 1965, an award-winning restoration took place. The railroad depot restoration, which was led by HCHC, was completed in 2016.

Gibson said the city sponsored the Texas Historical Commission marker that designates the Kyle depot as a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark.

The public is welcomed to attend HCHC’s dedication ceremony. Refreshments will be served. Visit www.HaysHistoricalCommission.com or https://www.facebook.com/thekyledepot for more information about the Kyle Railroad Depot and Heritage Center.