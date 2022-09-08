Hays County to host health forums for Hispanic/Latino community

The Hays County Local Health Department (HCLHD) will host two Hispanic/Latino Health-Diet Forums this month, Hays County announced.

Dieticians will discuss common health issues in the Hispanic/Latino community on Sept. 20 and 27, including diabetes and obesity, which affect Hispanic/Latino communities disproportionately, the county said in a news release.

“Diabetes and other health issues, many of which are related to our diets, are often under-treated among Hispanics,” said Health Equity and Community Engagement Program Manager Matthew Gonzales. “For Hispanic Heritage Month, we wanted to bring to light common health problems within the Hispanic community. Dieticians at the forums will share information about how to improve one’s health and even prevent certain diseases.”

The forums are part of the Healthy Hays Forum Series. HCLHD kicked off the series in mid-August with Immunization and Vaccine Community Forums, held to relay to the public the importance of vaccines and childhood immunizations.

This month's Health-Diet forums will be presented in Spanish on Sept. 20 and in English on Sept. 27.

People of Hispanic/Latino descent are more likely to have Type 2 diabetes, the most common form of diabetes (17%), than non-Hispanic White people (8%), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hispanic/Latino people are also more likely to be diagnosed with prediabetes, develop diabetes at a younger age, and suffer the effects of diabetes complications such as kidney failure, vision loss, and blindness.

While some populations are more genetically predisposed to Type 2 diabetes, you can reduce your risk factors with lifestyle changes, such as diet and exercise.

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) reports that you are more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes if you are not physically active.

The Prediabetes Risk Test is a free, 1-minute test sponsored by the CDC and the American Diabetes Association (ADA) (available in Spanish and English).

The Hispanic/Latino Health-Diet Forums will take place at Lehman High School in Kyle, located at 1700 Lehman Road.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for the public to speak with a variety of local vendors, and presentations will run from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. in the school’s cafeteria.

“We want to empower members of the community to take charge of their own health and learn about strategies and ideas for making positive changes toward a healthier life,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales added that the HCLHD will also give away five H-E-B gift cards each night as door prizes, which can be used on groceries or gasoline.

For more information on the forum and future events, visit the Hays County Local Health Department's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/HaysCountyLocalHealthDepartment/ or contact Community Outreach Specialist Austin Baier at Austin.Baier@co.hays.tx.us.