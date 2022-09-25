Hays County to host October Fall Community Health Fair

The Hays County Local Health Department (HCLHD) wants residents to take charge of their own health.

HCLHD will combine Halloween- themed activities with proactive health strategies this October for its Fall Community Health Fair Oct. 22.

The fair is one of several planned events and opportunities to help build a stronger community through good health.

“Our overall campaign at the health department is: Your health in your hands. Tu salud en tus manos,” said Matthew Gonzales, the county’s health equity and community engagement program manager. “How we eat, how we exercise, and how we deal with stress are all related to our health.”

This year’s fair will feature a diabetes screening, blood pressure checks, the opportunity to sign up for future cancer screenings, nutrition and fitness information, STD testing, and free flu and COVID vaccines.

“We will also have a children’s Halloween costume contest along with games and face painting,” said Brittany Myers with the HCLHD. “The little ones will enjoy a bounce house and Trick or Treating at each vendor table.”

Vendors include Pink Bus (Pink Heels), Humana, St David’s, CommuniCare, Community Action, the Lions Club and more.

Getting regular check-ups, preventative health screenings and routine tests are all part of good health, according to Gonzalez, who added that the HCLHD provides a variety of services and information to the community all year long.

“Our primary mission is to improve the quality of life for Hays County citizens and empower them to take charge of their health,” he said. “Much of our emphasis is on underinsured, noninsured and underrepresented groups in Hays County.”

The Hays County Community Health Fair takes place Oct. 22 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 979 Kohlers Crossing in Kyle.

For more information about the Fall Health Fair, visit https://hayscountytx.com/fall-community- health-fair/.

