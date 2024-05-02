Hays County to host Tire Collection event on May 4

The Hays County Environmental Task Force led by the Hays County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, in conjunction with the Capital Area Council of Governments (CAPCOG), is hosting a Tire Collection Event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until trailers are full) on May 4 at 2171 Yarrington Road in Kyle.

Hays County Criminal District Attorney Kelly Higgins said the event is an opportunity to dispose of unwanted and abandoned tires and aims to clean up the county, as polluted tires leach toxic compounds into the soil and provide breeding grounds for mosquitoes. The free Tire Collection Event aims to be the end of the road for unwanted and abandoned tires in Hays County.

“Hays County is excited to offer a Tire Collection Event to clean up our county and dispose of tires responsibly and free,” Higgins said. “We look forward to seeing you there and appreciate the collaboration of several Hays County departments to keep our county clean.”

Only passenger/light truck tires will be accepted. No tires with rims, skid steer, semi-truck or tractor tires will be accepted — no more than 25 tires per vehicle.

You must be a resident of Hays County; please bring proof of residency such as a utility bill, property tax statement or driver’s license.