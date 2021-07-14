Hays County Judge welcomes Governor-Elect of Nuevo Léon

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra and Samuel Garcia, Governor-Elect of Nuevo Léon, Mexico, discussed commerce and economic development between the county and Mexico during a press conference Tuesday.

“There are great projects in motion,” Beccera said. “The idea here is to include you [those in attendance] in the thought process because many hands make the load light, the sun shines for everyone.”

Much of the discussion consisted of how Texas, more specifically Hays County and Nuevo Leon can work together to build more opportunities for their areas and residents.

“Nuevo Léon is first place in many topics,” Garcia said. “We are first place in GDP, first place in employment, first place on our universities, the finest universities of America Latina.”

The floor was left open for questions from those in attendance. Some of the topics touched on included small businesses, entrepreneurs and resources for Texas universities.

“I also think that small businesses create much more employment and economic futures than the nationals,” Garcia said. “I think that Texas and Nuevo Léon have the opportunity to show to the world we’re a micro section that can compete with China, Asia and any other country in the world.”

The concept of building relationships and connections between Texas and Nuevo Léon was brought up many times throughout the discussion.

“I think Nuevo Léon has many, many resources to offer. The most important is our labor, our workforce,” Garcia said. “We make a nice bond and a good network for these companies to grow together. I think there’s no frontiers, there are no walls. There are bridges for the commerce.”

During the discussion, Becerra officially proclaimed July 13 as Governor Samuel Garcia Day in Hays County.

During a press conference Tuesday, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra declared July 13 as Governor Samuel Garcia Day in Hays County.

“There's nothing that brings out more to us than commerce,” Becerra said. “I think that's a great opportunity for us to see that because in this scenario, I believe the rising tide lifts all boats.”

After the conference, guests were invited to attend a meet and greet and reception.

“Such an important partner to the south is upon us here, reaching out,” Becerra said.“I'm just grateful that they're here because Hays County is a huge opportunity zone for us and we would love to do anything we can for the state of Nuevo Léon.”