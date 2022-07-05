Hays County League of Women Voters selects first African American female to lead organization

Mary Jean Peterson Earls has been selected as the 2022-2023 President of the Hays County League of Women Voters. Earls, who was born and grew up in San Marcos, says she is “humbled” and feels “honored” by the opportunity to lead one of the most respected organizations in the State of Texas.

Earls served as the League Of Women Voters Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and last year’s President-Elect. She was instrumental in bringing to the forefront the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program in the Hays County League of Women Voters. She said “it’s so important that we keep it fresh by engaging people from all diverse groups because we are all impacted at some level based on how we see and make decisions that impact our communities.” She served as a consultant providing recommendations to changes with the new county maps.

Earls, who has extensive knowledge and experience in Social Services, has close ties in the Hays County community. She said she is looking forward to working and partnering with like minded organizations and partners within the community to move the county toward a more welcoming inclusive county.

Earls works for the Texas Workforce Solutions as a Human Services Specialist. The organization serves persons with disabilities, ensuring that persons served have every opportunity to work and live a chosen meaningful life doing what they enjoy.

Earls serves on several city and county boards and commissions in Hays County. She is an avid volunteer and community leader. She said her “goal” is to always make a positive, purposeful, and meaningful difference while impacting change that helps all people.

She said along with the Hays County League Board and membership her plans are to focus on voting rights, increase voter education opportunities, provide voter programs while engaging high school students to vote, work in Hays County rural, low turnout voting areas and low-income areas getting people ready and engaged in voting.

Earls says she is grateful to God for taking her on this journey. She is a member of the Zion Rest Baptist Church in Austin. At her church, she serves as a Church Trustee, Usher, and Director of the church’s Hope Ministry.

She said every voice should be heard and it is a “Democrat Right” for everyone qualified to vote to have their voice heard through their vote. Earls said that “Empowering Voters and Defending democracy” is the important part of the work the League will be doing under her leadership.