Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text

Chief Damage Controlman Justin Ramirez, center right, from Buda, describes U.S. Navy shipboard firefighting equipment to Sailors from the Philippine Navy (PN) aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14), Feb. 8. Sailors from BRP Jose Rizal (FF 150), BRP Antonio Luna (FF 151), and BRP Velasquez (AGR 702) participated in a ship tour and damage control demonstration. Manchester, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
Photo courtesy of Navy Office of Community Outreach

Hays County native helps support, train allies in the Indo-Pacific region

Tue, 04/16/2024 - 12:00am
U.S. MILITARY
Tuesday, April 16, 2024

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2024