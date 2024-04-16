Hays County native helps support, train allies in the Indo-Pacific region

Chief Damage Controlman Justin Ramirez, center right, from Buda, describes U.S. Navy shipboard firefighting equipment to Sailors from the Philippine Navy (PN) aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14), Feb. 8. Sailors from BRP Jose Rizal (FF 150), BRP Antonio Luna (FF 151), and BRP Velasquez (AGR 702) participated in a ship tour and damage control demonstration. Manchester, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Photo courtesy of Navy Office of Community Outreach