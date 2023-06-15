Hays County offers local health fair at Dripping Springs in June

The Hays County Local Health Department (HCLHD) is inviting residents to take control of their health.

The Summer Health Fair on June 10 at Dripping Springs Ranch Park provides an opportunity to do just that, according to county health officials.

The Summer Health Fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dripping Springs Ranch Park. The park is located at 1042 Event Center Drive, Dripping Springs.

HCLHD Community Outreach Specialist Austin Baier said medical professionals will be at the fair to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.

Those attending will also have opportunities for vision screenings, STI testing and more, for people of all ages in the community.

He emphasized that these services will be available to the public at no cost.

Vendors for the fair include CommuniCare, Community Action and the Lion's Club, among others.

Attendees will have the chance to win door prizes, including gift cards to local restaurants.

Baier said that entertainment includes music and carnival games.