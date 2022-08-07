Hays County Office of Emergency Services director to speak to Rotary Club

Hays County Office of Emergency Services Director Mike Jones will speak to the Rotary Club of San Marcos.

Jones is set to discuss the county’s Standard Response Protocol for emergencies and how to practice business situational awareness. He has also been involved with addressing school safety and the reunification of children with parents after emergencies.

The presentation will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at noon at the Holiday Inn & Conference Center, 105 Bintu Drive, in San Marcos. Rotary Club said it welcomes visitors to its meetings.

The Hays County Standard Response Protocol (SRP) “is an all hazards approach that aims to teach and train first responders, teachers, and students on the five types of responses and actions to man-made emergencies or natural disasters.”

Jones became Director of County Emergency Services in 2020. He was previously a Standardization Instructor, 36 Combat Aviation Brigade, and a Black-Hawk Crew Chief for the Texas National Guard.

Rotary is nonprofit, nonpolitical, and nonreligious. The San Marcos Rotary Club is 100 years old this year.

Information provided by Rotary Club of San Marcos