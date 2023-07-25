Hays County offices close in response to electrical issues

Late Monday afternoon, the Hays County Government Center closed in response to electrical problems. As of time of press, there was no indication whether the center would be open for non-essential personnel today.

According to a press release from Hays County Commissioner Court Judge Ruben Becerra, numerous phone calls were made to staff at the District Court, Countywide Operations, the Precinct One Constable, the District Clerk and other critical county offices prior to making the decision to close the center Monday afternoon.

Becerra sent the following message to employees, “Due to electrical issues at the Government Center and the need to shutdown all electricity to the building to troubleshoot the problem, I authorize all non-essential employees officed at the Government Center to be released and to receive emergency pay for the remainder of the day or until the problem is resolved. All critical infrastructure needed to support the courts should be allowed to continue without interruption.”

Also in response to the ongoing emergency, Hays County Chief of Staff Alex Villalobos stated, “We are experiencing electrical problems and are actively diagnosing the issues and plan to resolve it as quick as possible.'

He added that employees and others with business at the center should contact 512-878-6600 for updates on the closure.