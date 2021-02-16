Hays County offices, parks to remain closed Wednesday

Hays County’s parks, offices and recycling centers will remain closed Wednesday as dangerous driving conditions and rolling blackouts continue throughout the region.

“This combination of freezing temps, icy roadways, and inconsistent power lead the emergency management team to make the call to close our operations another day,” Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said.

County officials continue to urge residents to stay home and off the roadways. If you must travel, visit drivetexas.org to see the most up-to-date information on road conditions.

County residents should prepare for ongoing power outages with flashlights, batteries, extra blankets and layers of clothing. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking Texans to conserve power during the extreme weather.

Those without electricity can check with one of the cold weather shelters to see if they have room to be used as a warming station. Please call ahead in case they are at capacity and cannot accept anyone else into the facility. Also try the Austin Disaster Relief Network hotline for additional resources: 512-806-0800.

Know or see someone experiencing homelessness during this time? See the full list of cold weather shelters at https://hayscountytx.com/departments/office-of-emergency-services/be-pre...

Curative COVID-19 testing sites have closed operations through Wednesday; if conditions allow, they will open on Thursday.

Scheduled COVID-19 second-dose Pfizer vaccine appointments at San Marcos High from Monday and Tuesday have moved to Friday at the same time as previously scheduled. Scheduled second dose Pfizer appointments at Live Oak are moving toThursday at Live Oak at the previous time scheduled. The county says to clarify, wherever you got your first dose is where you will go for your second dose. If your first dose was at 2 p.m. your second dose is at 2 p.m. You should receive an email or phone call from the County with the new information.