Hays County Pet Resource Center P.A.S.S. Program helps 60 families in first month

The Hays County Pet Resource Center Positive Alternatives to Shelter Surrender (P.A.S.S.) program launched in January 2024 to help local families and pets by providing assistance and access to resources, helping keep pets out of the shelter system. In the first month, the program helped a total of 60 families in Hays County.

One Kyle resident contacted the Hays P.A.S.S. program for help with their senior Chihuahua- mix, Peanut Butter, after facing mental and financial adversity. Peanut Butter’s owner could no longer care for him, but instead of surrendering the 9-year-old dog to the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter, they hoped to re-home him and posted his information in the P.A.S.S. Facebook community. Within 24 hours, the pup found a new family.

His original owner stated, “Peanut Butter has been rehomed to a beautiful family, with an elderly dog as well. They have a beautiful home, on 10 acres, all fenced, with chickens and pigs, and they were the nicest people I have ever met! I am also allowed to go visit him as well. Thankful for them!”

The Hays County P.A.S.S. program was a product of a county-wide survey last year. The Hays County Pet Resource Center conducted a 90-day survey in September to find out how to further support the community. Results indicated that 70% of Hays County residents could not access a service they needed for their pet within the last 3 years, and 86% would use pet resource center programs.

'There are many different reasons pet owners reach out to P.A.S.S. It could be for help with veterinary care, pet food, behavior training, or a pet deposit,” said Lucy Fernandez, Austin Pets Alive! P.A.S.S. Program Manager. “When someone contacts us, we’re able to connect them with both human and animal services. Providing a safe, judgment-free zone to help both the person and the pet.”

The P.A.S.S. program was originally created by Austin Pets Alive! as a resource for Texas residents who are experiencing challenges in keeping their pet(s), and expanded as a virtual resource to help meet Hays County community needs.

Hays County community members can access the virtual resource center for support, and submit the Pet Help Contact form for assistance from a P.A.S.S. case manager. The Pet Resources Guide provides a list of community resources, medical assistance, behavior resources, rehoming support and more.