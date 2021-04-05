Hays County POSAC accepting new project ideas

Hays County’s Parks and Open Space Advisory Commission (POSAC) is seeking additional ideas and project recommendations to be funded by the recently passed Parks Bond.

Hays County Proposition A, Parks & Open Space Bond was passed with around 70% of voters in approval in the November 2020 Election to fund $75 million dollars of projects.

POSAC provided recommendations for 16 projects that might be funded by the bond, and they are now seeking additional project ideas related to urban parks, conservation and open space, connectivity and water quality protection and flood mitigation. Projects can meet the goals of one or more of these categories.

As part of the $75 million authorized by voters, the county has the potential opportunity to utilize $30 million towards the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) monies, if selected and awarded. These monies could fund land acquisition on properties with opportunities for nonpoint source pollution mitigation and prevention, while still functioning as a low-impact recreational park or open space.

The current and anticipated project opportunities include a broad range of recreation opportunities and natural resource protection.

The existing project proposals that requested funding include sports fields and sports complexes, municipal parks, multipurpose facilities, connective multi-purpose trails, river access and recreation, open spaces, skate parks, nature centers, dog parks and conservation lands to protect sensitive natural resources and endangered species habitat.

More information on the current 16 projects can be viewed in an interactive map at https://arcg.is/OfziT0.

POSAC requests PowerPoint, or any other form of visual presentation, to serve as the project proposal. This presentation should include detailed information about the property, the intended use, any established quotes or master plans and any other important information.

All current and newly submitted projects should be consistent with the goals and priorities set forth in the 2012 Hays County Parks, Open Space and Natural Areas Master Plan. Visit the County’s website https://bit.ly/3ufd1s5 to learn more.

Please submit new project proposals to the Hays County Natural Resources Coordinator by email at Alexandra.Thompson@co.hays.tx.us.

To see additional information about POSAC and the project proposal, visit https://hayscountytx.com/departments/hays-county-parks-recreation/parks-....