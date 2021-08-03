Hays County POSAC set to discuss bond projects during upcoming meeting

The Hays County Parks and Open Space Advisory Commission (POSAC) will host a virtual meeting on Wednesday at 6 p.m. to present and discuss a project-filled agenda.

POSAC was established by the Hays County Commissioners Court in February of 2020.

Initially, the purpose of the commission was to establish a process to study the possibility for a potential park, open space, and conservation bond program and to solicit recommendations to the Hays County Commissioners Court on the viability of including a potential bond package on the November 2020 ballot.

This would ultimately lead to Proposition A. According to the POSAC web page, Proposition A “called for the issuance of $75,000,000 in general bonds, along with other potential funding mechanisms, to establish parks, open spaces, conservation lands, and other recreational opportunities.”

Proposition A would be able to fund activities such as renovations, acquiring land and interest in land, facilities for park and recreational purposes and constructing and improving existing parks.

In November of 2020, Hays County Proposition A, Parks & Open Space Bond was passed with 70% of the voter’s approval.

“POSAC also worked with stakeholders to explore existing regional planning efforts by municipalities, land trusts, conservation organizations, and nonprofits to identify potential projects that would benefit by the POSAC’s roles and responsibilities,” as mentioned on the POSAC web page.

After the proposition was passed, the charter for the POSAC was adjusted in April of 2021. The changes were brought about to better fit the responsibilities of the commission. POSAC also implemented its bylaws which were also established and approved in April.

POSAC began encouraging project submissions in April with submission deadlines ending last week. During the meeting, the commission will address the project application status updates

To view past meetings, presentations and meeting summaries, visit POSAC's web page: https://hayscountytx.com/departments/hays-county-parks-recreation/parks-....

Throughout the meeting, there will be presentations from the Hill Country Conservancy, the city of Buda and the San Marcos River Foundation.

The public will have the opportunity to comment during the first 10 minutes of the meeting. For other comments or questions regarding the POSAC or the meeting, please contact the Hays County Natural Resources Coordinator via email at Alexandra.thompson@co.hays.tx.us.

To view the full agenda and to find the zoom link along with the login information for the meeting, visit https://loom.ly/g7n7-5w.