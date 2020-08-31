Hays County seeks applicants for ‘Undertold Historical Markers'

Texas Historical Commission is accepting new applications for Undertold Historical Markers beginning Tuesday.

More than 150 historical markers dot Hays County, including Major Edward Burleson Homestead on Lime Kiln Road, San Marcos, dedicated on Nov. 3, 1962. The latest, the William B. Travis League, awarded in July 2020, will be placed on FM 150 south of Driftwood.

The signs record the history of the county and are valuable aids for education and heritage tourism. The markers are the property of the THC, which began the program in 1962.

“If there is a place in Hays County you feel deserves an undertold marker, now is your chance to petition the THC,” said J. Marie Bassett, Hays County Historical Commission Historical Marker chair.

Four historical markers in Hays County are what THC calls “undertold markers” and are intended to address historical gaps, promote diversity of topics and proactively document significantly underrepresented subjects or untold stories.

Hays County has been the recipient of such markers for Jacob’s Well, the Alba Ranch, Eddie Durham and Antioch Colony. Most markers are paid for by sponsors, but THC annually grants around 15 free Undertold Markers throughout Texas, paid for by the non-refundable application fees on other markers.

There are three kinds of regular markers. Recorded Texas Historical Landmarks are awarded to buildings and structures over 50 years old that are judged to be historically and architecturally significant, and in need of preservation.

The second kind, Subject Markers, deal with people and events rather than structures. Most topics must date back 50 years, but historic events may be marked after 30 years. Individuals may be mentioned 10 years after their deaths.

The third type, Historic Texas Cemetery Markers must be first designated as a Historic Texas Cemetery. Such markers are helpful in preserving small family cemeteries dotted around the county.

Unlike regular historical markers, these applications do not require full documentation at first and may be sent directly to THC or submitted through the Hays County Historical Commission.

The application form will be available online at thc.texas.gov and should be submitted between Nov. 1 and Dec. 15, 2020.

The next application window for the regular THC marker program will occur in the spring of 2021. Those applications should be submitted to the Hays County Historical Commission.

Full details, including costs, can be found at thc.texas.gov. For anyone wishing to apply, now is a good time to begin collecting the necessary documentation.