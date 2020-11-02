Hays County sees historic early vote totals

Today is the final day to vote in what has been called "the most important election of the century," and it's not too late to let your vote be counted in the 2020 General Election.

Hays County residents have already shown the weight this election carries by casting their ballots in the nearly three weeks of early voting. So far 97,143 Hays County registered voters have voted; that’s 63.56%. In the 2016 General Election, 48% of registered voters voted early.

While many voters turnout for general elections to select their next President, the San Marcos Daily Record will also be watching how residents choose their local leaders and representatives. To name a few on the county level: Conservative Republican Carrie Isaac will try to take back District 45 from Democrat and conservationist Erin Zwiener in a year when Texas may see a blue flip in the house. Democratic challenger Alex Villalobos will takes on Sheriff Gary Cutler, who has held the office for a decade. Two small business owners fighting for prudent government spending and smart growth on the ballot for Hays County Precinct 3, grassroots funded Democrat Lisa Prewitt challenges Republican Commissioner and incumbent Lon Shell.

The $75 million Hays County Parks Bond is also significant as residents decide if now, or in the next few years when the bonds would be issued, is the time to prioritize funding parks, conserving precious natural resources and connectivity.

For the City of San Marcos, the Daily Record has its eyes on the five candidate mayoral race, with the potential for a runoff election. Long-time councilmember and current Mayor Jane Hughson faces challenges from San Marcos Consolidated ISD school board trustee Juan Miguel Arredondo, fiscal conservative Justin Harris, Democratic Socialist Randy Dethrow and Michael Hathaway.

City Council Place 5, with no incumbent, is up for grabs between Zach Sambrano, Mark Gleason and Omar Baca.

Alyssa Garza challenges Councilmember Ed Mihalkanin for Place 3 and Shane Scott is running against Councilmember Mark Rockeymoore for Place 4.

Polling locations are open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church, Centro Cultural Hispano, Dunbar Center, First Baptist Church San Marcos, Hays County Government Center, Hays County Transportation Building, Live Oak Health Partners, Promiseland Church, San Marcos Activity Center, San Marcos Fire Station #5, San Marcos Housing Authority/CM Allen Homes, Sinai Pentecostal Church, South Hays Fire Station #12, Stone Brook Seniors Community and Texas State University Performing Arts Center.

For additional information including exact addresses and polling locations in other Hays County municipalities, visit https://www.sanmarcostx.gov/DocumentCenter/View/20399/Vote-Centers-03-No...

Voters who submitted ballots by mail can check the Hays County Elections website to see if their ballot has been received. If it has not, voters can fill out a provisional ballot at the polls today that will only be counted if their ballot is not received in the final count.

There may be designated poll watchers looking for violations of state law at the polling sites on election day; electioneering or campaigning too close to a polling place, tampering with voting equipment, bribing voters or any illegal voting or unlawful operation of a sound amplification device.

Be aware there can only be two poll watchers at any polling place and they are designated; residents cannot show up and claim to be a poll watcher. They cannot talk to voters, cannot communicate with voters in any way regarding the election, cannot be inside a voting booth, cannot leave without the election judge’s permission, unless the watcher has been on duty for at least five hours and they cannot question the reasonableness of a voter’s impediment to getting a photo ID.

It is class C misdemeanor to loiter within 100 feet of the entrance to a polling place. The Texas Penal Code also prohibits anyone from carrying a firearm, a knife with a blade over 5 and a half inches, a club or other weapons on the premises of a polling place on Election Day.

If you see anything out of the ordinary on election day, don’t hesitate to call the San Marcos Daily Record at 512-707-8439 or email sgates@sanmarcosrecord.com and ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com