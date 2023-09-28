Hays County: September is prepared

Declared Emergency Preparedness Month, this September various organizations in Hays County have emphasized tips for staying safe, lauding the work of staffs that protect this community in all areas of emergency management. A key event was the 6th Annual Emergency Preparedness Fair: 'Celebrating Community Heroes,' hosted by the Hays County Office of Emergency Services at Heroes Memorial Park in Kyle, that brought out all the equipment including a Black Hawk helicopter and first responders who normally work behind the scenes. All month at the website www.haysinformed.com/30-days-30-ways, officials have posted tips to keep families safe. Pictured above include: Fire Academy cadets Connor McMillan, David Barrientes, Mason Curtis and Eric Hernandez; North Hays County Fire Rescue's Lt. Joe Cardenas, Chaplain Tom Gripka and Intern Zach Johnson; Texas A&M Forest Service Wildland Urban Interface Coordinator Walter Flocke; and Wyatt and Patricia Padovano of the San Marcos Animal Shelter.

Daily Record photos by Barbara Audet