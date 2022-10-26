Hays County set to begin work on low-water crossing in San Marcos

Hays County will soon begin road work in San Marcos.

The Hays County Transportation Department will make low-water crossing improvements at Francis Harris Lane SE, which will involve replacing existing undersized corrugated metal pipes with five 8-foot by 4-foot boxes, according to Jerry Borcherding, P.E., director of the county’s transportation department. The project is a part of Hays County’s low-water crossing improvement plan.

“The ongoing work to low-water crossings in Hays County is vital to our continued goal of safer roads,” Hays County Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe said.

The project, which will be isolated to the low-water crossing directly south of York Creek Road, is slated to begin on or around Oct. 31.

“The project includes new safety guard rails and streambank stabilization,” Borcherding said. “The improvements will significantly reduce overtopping of the road.”

Borcherding added that upon completion of the project, all disturbed areas will be revegetated.

“I understand how important the enhancements and upgrades of our low-water crossings are to county residents,” Commissioner Ingalsbe said. “I look forward to working with our Transportation Department on this project.”

A detour route has been created for this closure. Francis Harris Lane will remain open for all residents. Travelers, however, should allow for additional time to navigate the detour route.

• Travelers trying to go south on Francis Harris will have to turn on CR 143 east then south on CR 105 then west on CR 1101 back to Francis Harris Lane.

• Travelers trying to go north on Francis Harris will have to turn right on CR 1101 than north on CR 105 than west on CR 143 back to Francis Harris Lane.

This detour will be in place from Oct. 31 until the targeted completion date of February 2023.

The project, valued at $691,901.95, is funded through the 2016 voter-approved Hays County Road Bonds program. The Design Engineer is Garver, LLC and the Contractor is C3 Environmental Specialties. Hays County, HNTB and Garver will be responsible for managing and inspecting the construction.

Information provided by Hays County