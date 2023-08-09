Hays County Sheriff’s Office celebrates 175th anniversary

Hays County Commissioners Court adopted a proclamation recognizing Aug. 7 as the 175th anniversary of the Hays County Sheriff ’s Office at their regularly scheduled meeting last week.

According to information presented at the meeting, Hays County was created on March 1, 1848, and the first Sheriff took office on Aug. 7, 1848.

There have been 37 men and one woman who have served as the Hays County Sheriff.

“The Sheriff ’s Office has evolved from a group of appointed citizens to a professional law enforcement agency employing modern technology and methods for solving crime and protecting citizens,” the proclamation stated.

Four officers from the office have given their lives in the service of the county, according to the proclamation. These officers were: Corrections Officer James Nathaniel Henry, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, COVID-19; Deputy Sheriff Dustin Kyle Speckels Sunday, May 30, 2021,COVID-19; Special Deputy Sheriff John S. Davis, Sunday, June 8, 1913, cause of death was stabbing; and Deputy Sheriff Henry C. Banks Sunday, Nov. 16, 1873, cause of death was gunfire. The years may separate the losses but these sacrifices demonstrate the lengthy service of the office.

“The men and women serving as Deputy Sheriffs, Corrections officers, emergency communication officers, animal control officers and civilian employees take pride in serving the communities, citizens and visitors of Hays County and the great state of Texas,” the proclamation stated. “The Hays County Sheriff ’s Office celebrates 175 years of service to the residents, businesses and visitors of Hays County, Texas and pledges continued service to the same.”

Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler said no matter the weather, be it 25 degrees or 105 degrees, the Sheriff ’s Office staff are diligently performing their duties 365 days a year.

“Very seldom does a week go by that somebody doesn’t reach out to me and commend the work that the men and women of the Sheriff ’s Department do,” Cutler said. “I’d like to thank the citizens of Hays County that we serve. Law enforcement has been under a lot of scrutiny throughout this country the last several years, but the citizens continue to support us, and that’s greatly appreciated. So, Hays County Sheriff ’s Department, Happy Birthday.”

Hays County Commissioner Precinct-3 Lon Shell said he appreciates the dedication to the county displayed by the staff at the Sheriff ’s Office.

“They do a really good job, I believe, of trying to serve those that they represent in the best way possible and very professionally as well,” Shell said.