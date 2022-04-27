Hays County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Kyle teen

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old from Kyle.

Davion Lewis left his home in Kyle on April 19 and has not returned home, the sheriff’s office said.

HCSO said Lewis is believed to be in South Austin with friends. It is unknown what Lewis was last seen wearing. HCSO described him as 5-foot-10 and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Lewis’ whereabouts, please contact Detective Brian Wahlert at brian.wahlert@co.hays.tx.us, or dispatch at 512-393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line: P3tips.com.

