Hays County Sheriff's Office awarded $20K for fentanyl education, outreach

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) will receive an additional $20,000 in county funding to drive home the message that one pill kills.

Commissioners unanimously approved the $20,000 grant award at their regular Tuesday meeting, which HCSO says it will use for public service announcements, video equipment, pamphlets and literature, and sponsored social media ads, according to Deputy Anthony Hipolito, who updated the commissioners on its fentanyl education and outreach efforts.

Hipolito said since the last week of August, officers have gone to several high schools, booster clubs, and HOAs on a weekly basis to try and “get in front of as many people as we possibly can.”

“We know we’re not going to save everybody,” he said. “But if we save one person at every presentation that we go to, we’re doing our job.”

In his closing statements, Hipolito thanked Commissioners Mark Jones and Walt Smith for co-sponsoring the item, and Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler for allowing the Community Outreach Division with the sheriff’s office to reach as many people as possible.

Commissioners Walt Smith returned the commendation, thanking HCSO for “really taking this by the horns and getting out in front of folks.”

“I know that isn’t something that is going to end tomorrow; It’s not something that will end in a month, or a year,” Smith said. “If this program is successful, I could see this be a longstanding program for the sheriff’s department…And so thank you all for coming forward with this, and I’m happy to be a sponsor.”

Hipolito is scheduled to speak at Hays High School regarding the dangers of fentanyl on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

ARPA funding considerations

Also at court, Hays County Commissioners discussed using ARPA funding for mental health and substance abuse services in schools.

According to the agenda packet, Smith sponsored a bill to qualify Dripping Springs ISD, Hays CISD, and Wimberley ISD, for up to $200,000 per district to fund wraparound behavioral health services, including substance use treatment and behavioral therapy through the hiring of mental health professionals.

“We’ve got parents and others coming forward with children who have admitted or who have talked about their substance use and are seeking assistance, and these ISDs don’t have resources specifically for counseling,” said Smith of his reason for sponsoring the bill, adding, “The issue is how do you tell a kid who is coming forward with these issues, who is trying to seek help, how can you tell them, ‘Oh we want to help you, but it’s going to take three months?’”

Judge Ruben Becerra motioned for an amendment allowing San Marcos ISD and San Marcos Academy to qualify, emphasizing the importance of a “unified and uniform” response countywide.

Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe concurred.

“I believe it is important we give every school the opportunity to apply for these funds,” she said.

San Marcos ISD and Wimberley ISD currently have mental health specialists. Dripping Springs ISD has a Social-Emotional Wellness Program which covers a spectrum of mental health care, including access to mental health, prevention, and intervention services, according to its website.

Commissioners also discussed granting the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Central Texas (CASA) $50,000 to aid in the organization’s financial recovery.

According to Smith, who sponsored the bill, CASA lost an employee who coordinated the placement of foster care children with families.

Smith also clarified during the meeting that $50,000 does not “cover the entire shortfall” and encouraged his fellow commissioners to dedicate a portion of their precinct’s State and Local Fiscal Recovery (SLFRF) funds to CASA.

“You can add an additional 50 from Precinct 3,” Commissioner Lon Shell said.

The commissioners court meeting is available for viewing online. To watch the full meeting, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video/.