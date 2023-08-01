Hays County Sheriff's Office to hold civilian academy

Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler recently announced that the Hays County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy is now accepting applications for the 2023-B basic class. The course will tentatively start on Sept. 7. he Hays County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy is a 36-hour program designed to give the citizens of Hays County a working knowledge of the Hays County Sheriff’s Office and the criminal justice system.

This free program includes 12 weeks of instruction by Hays County Sheriff’s Office staff and other guest speakers.

Classes are held on Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, 810 S. Stagecoach Trail, in San Marcos, directly behind the Government Center.

The objective of the Citizens Academy is to build a better understanding between citizens and the sheriff’s office through education.

The academy will help increase public awareness and increase sheriff’s office and community relations and rapport, according to information provided by the sheriff's office.

Consequently, the Sheriff’s Office becomes aware of the feelings and concerns of the community from the participants through interaction.

Topics presented during the Citizens Academy include Patrol Operations, Jail Operations, 9-1-1 Dispatch, Use of Force, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), Crisis Negotiations, Mental Health, Criminal Investigations, and more.

Students can connect with instructors and staff, share their experiences, and both law enforcement officers and students gain a better understanding of the needs, wants, and realities of the criminal justice system and the communities we serve.

Students may have the opportunity to tour the Hays County Jail, the Juvenile Detention Center, and the new Public Safety Building including the state-of-the-art communications center.

Students will also have an opportunity to ride along with a deputy as an observer during a regular patrol shift.

The class size is limited to 20 people per class, so it is important to get applications in early.

Applications may be obtained in person at the Public Safety Building or by emailing Deputy Mark Andrews at mark.andrews@ co.hays.tx.us. Additionally, within the next few days you will be able to download the application from our website, http://www.co.hays.tx.us/ sheriff.aspx Applications must be received on or before Sept.1.