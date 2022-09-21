Hays County Sheriff's Office seeking public's help in stolen vehicle case

The Hays County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help.

On Sept. 12, a silver 2018 Jeep Compass was stolen from the 2700 block of S. Old Bastrop Hwy in San Marcos. The theft occurred around 11:50 p.m., HCSO said.

The vehicle was later recovered in Austin, and images of the suspect were captured on camera.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, the identity of persons, whereabouts, etc. is asked to Detective Travis Terreo at 512-393-7896 or travis.terreo@co.hays.tx.us and refer to case number HCSO 2022-51948.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line: P3tips.com or the Hays County Sheriff’s app.