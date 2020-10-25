Hays Parks Bond features four potential Wimberley projects on November ballot Sun, 10/25/2020 - 12:00am On the ballot this November, the $74 million Hays County Proposition A would potentially fund approximately 15 projects, including four in the Wimberley area. There are five projects proposed in the Dripping Springs area, four in the San Marcos area and two in the Kyle and Buda region of various sizes ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Hays Parks Bond features four potential Wimberley projects on November ballot