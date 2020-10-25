Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

Hays Parks Bond features four potential Wimberley projects on November ballot

Sun, 10/25/2020 - 12:00am

On the ballot this November, the $74 million Hays County Proposition A would potentially fund approximately 15 projects, including four in the Wimberley area. There are five projects proposed in the Dripping Springs area, four in the San Marcos area and two in the Kyle and Buda region of various sizes ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020