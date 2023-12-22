HCFA donates to Winter Shelter Program and the Bobcat Pride Scholarship Fund

This holiday season, the Hill Country Freethinkers Association made contributions to two San Marcos charities: the Bobcat Pride Scholarship Fund and the Cold Weather Shelter Program of the Southside Community Center.

HCFA donated $2,000 to the Bobcat Pride Scholarship Fund. BPSF serves LGBTQIA+ emerging adults between the ages of 18 and 25 who live in the Greater San Marcos area, including Hays County. A source of support during unforeseen difficult times, the fund can support Texas State and ACC students in its service area. In the past two years, BPSF has supported over 125 LGBTQIA+ individuals at a time of unexpected need. Circumstances included medical emergencies, natural disasters, immigration requirements, unexpected work reductions, loss of support from family, and roommate situations negatively impacting rent payment.

Hill Country Freethinkers donated $3,500 to the Southside Community Center’s Cold Weather Shelter Program. Through this program, Southside provides a warming center when temperatures are below 40 degrees and overnight shelter when temperatures dip below 35 degrees. Year-round, Southside Center also serves free hot evening meals, and its staff helps individuals and families in Hays County to find resources for proper medical care, food and shelter. The center has worked with people in need since 1927 as a nonprofit community organization affiliated with the United Methodist Church.

Hill Country Freethinkers Association is an educational, charitable and social organization established twelve years ago in the greater San Marcos area. It traces its origin to Freethinking German immigrants who came to the Texas Hill Country between 1840 and 1860 seeking freedom from political and religious tyranny. The group meets monthly to discuss topics such as Freethought as a philosophical life-stance, ethics, humanism, science, psychology, philosophy and religion.