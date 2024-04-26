HCWC receives final payment of $644,000 grant from Hays County Commissioners

Funds stem from American Rescue Plan

Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center accepted the second half and final payment of the $644,000 grant unanimously approved by the Hays County Commissioners Court in August of 2022. This grant, funded through the Hays County allocation of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) and the Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, proved critical financial relief to HCWC in order to mitigate and recover from the extraordinary expenses and revenue loss resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and to cover a much-needed expansion to the McCoy Family Emergency Shelter.

Grant funds were applied towards HCWC's normal operating expenses along with the capital improvement of the shelter project. This allowed HCWC the flexibility to address day-to-day operational needs such as payroll, rent, inventory, and utilities. This financial support will enable HCWC to sustain its essential services and ensure that survivors receive the care and assistance they urgently require.

The proposal for the grant was spearheaded by former Commissioner Mark Jones, Pct. 2, and Commissioner Walt Smith, Pct. 4. Commissioner Smith was a strong advocate for HCWC and the crucial services they provide to survivors.

The unanimous approval of the grant by the Commissioners Court underscores their belief in the importance of supporting organizations like HCWC, particularly during challenging times. They emphasized the need for accountability in the use of ARP funds, ensuring that the funds are utilized for their intended purpose and in compliance with relevant regulations and guidelines.

As HCWC celebrates the receipt of the final payment of this transformative grant, it remains steadfast in its commitment to serving survivors with compassion and dedication. With the support of the Hays County Commissioners and the community at large, HCWC will continue its crucial work of providing safety, healing, and hope to those in need.