HCWC reports rise in domestic violence, more severe cases in 2022

Domestic violence is up in San Marcos, and victims are presenting more severe cases, according to Holly Cunningham-Kizer, Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center (HCWC) Development and Donor Relations Coordinator.

Cunningham-Kizer told the Daily Record that with six weeks left in the fiscal year, the number of domestic violence cases in 2022 has already exceeded the number from 2021.

“This year to date, we’re already at 348,” Cunningham-Kizer said, adding that 66 victims have received services from HCWC’s emergency shelter, and 220 are receiving emergency legal assistance.

Cunningham-Kizer says the increase in domestic violence reports does not surprise her so much as the increased severity of cases.

“There are lots of things that can play into that,” she said. “Financial stressors can cause violence to increase, and we’ve had an incredible amount of growth in our service area. That in and of itself is going to drive numbers up.

“We also like to think that sometimes, when the numbers are going up, it’s because we’re doing a better job of spreading awareness. It’s not that more people are being victimized. It’s that more people are seeking help.”

Domestic violence victims include people of all races, genders, and socioeconomic backgrounds. Cunningham-Kizer says this is one fact she wished more people knew.

“We’ve had clients that have had every resource; we’ve had clients that have been successful executives; we’ve had clients that had no options,” she said. “We know that it can affect anyone.”

HCWC defines domestic violence as physical, verbal, or financial abuse between partners. Common signs of domestic abuse include personality changes and withdrawal.

“Often abusers will try to isolate their victims from their friends and family,” Cunningham-Kizer explained. “If they’re cut off from their support system, then that puts them more at risk.”

In 2021, HCWC served 2,055 victims of abuse, 7,753 nights of shelter, and 2,741 community members, according to its website.

HCWC recently received a $600,000 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant, which Cunningham-Kizer says will be used to expand HCWC’s 24-hour shelter and increase the number of suites for domestic violence victims.

For those who are questioning whether they’re a victim of domestic violence, Cunningham-Kizer says to “keep an eye on those relationship red flags,” and “(If) someone’s becoming controlling and questioning them, snooping into their phones and becoming aggressive, those are all warning signs,” she added.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence, call the help hotline 512-396-HELP (4357) or 800-700-HCWC (4292).