Hays-Caldwell Women's Center's annual auction fundraiser goes virtual

The Hays Caldwell Women’s Center (HCWC) is holding its biggest fundraiser of the year online for the first time ever.

This year its annual live and silent auction is themed “mask-erade,” a gentle nod at the reason the event pivoted to online only, and a reminder that COVID-19 has impacted nonprofit's ability to serve its clients just as small businesses have been impacted.

The livestream auction will begin Thursday, July 16 at 7 p.m. and can be enjoyed via computer, tablet or smart TV although bidding will take place on phones.

Starting July 9, bidding will open for the silent auction and the Golden Ticket Raffle will be available for purchase.

The silent auction will feature a variety of items and gift certificates donated by local businesses and supporters. The Golden Ticket Raffle winner will have their choice of live auction items on the night of the event. For the latest date information and pictures of auction items, follow the Facebook event page.

Admission to watch and bid is free but requires registration at www.bidpal.net/HCWC.

Last year, HCWC provided face to face services to 2,307 local victims of assault and abuse. They saw an increase in demand for services throughout the year up until HCWC had to quickly modify all services to address safety concerns related to COVID-19.

“Now, more than ever, it is essential that HCWC be available to provide free, confidential, and life changing services to victims of abuse and assault,” said Melissa G Rodriguez, director of community partnerships.

The Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center has a 42-year history of serving individuals in Hays and Caldwell counties who are victims of family violence, dating violence, sexual assault and child abuse. All HCWC services are free and confidential. For more information please visit www.hcwc.org or call 512-396-HELP.