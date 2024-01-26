Healing Hearts with local art

The healing process can often start by getting feelings out on paper. No matter what medium is used, the process of pouring out emotions through art in some form is cathartic and can mend a broken spirit. Cenikor, a national company with a local branch that provides drug and alcohol treatment services, has partnered with the San Marcos Arts League through the Project Awareness Intervention and Mobilization Program to host an art exhibit.

“Art can tell a story,” Carla Merritt, Cenikor youth prevention and youth recovery community director, said. “There is healing in being able to share that story.”

The second annual art show is coined Healing Hearts and will feature artists whose lives have been touched by addiction in some way. The opening reception will occur at 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb 2., and the exhibit will be up for the entire month of Feb.. Project Awareness Intervention and Mobilization Program Manager Peyton Siler said the artists involved are from the Hays County area as well as the surrounding areas and have a story to share.

“It was kind of born out of the desire to have a space and community to talk about [and] break the stigma around mental health and substance use disorder and have people come together through art since that is such a healing mode of expression,” Siler said. “I think there is something powerful in art and sharing art because it shows that you are not alone. I think what was really powerful about this show last year was [that it was] a room of people connecting. Obviously, everyone has their own individual experience, but we’ve all felt alone. We’ve all felt pain.”

Merritt said Cenikor is a 55-yearold nonprofit organization that provides a variety of treatment programs to people of all ages. There is a Prevention Education team that goes to community locations educating people of all ages. There is a Youth Recovery Community team that serves people 13 to 21 years old and their families and helps them to find the pathway to recovery.

“Our mission is for all people of all ages to have health and a better life through our services,” Merritt said.

Siler said project AIM is a free program, funded by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grant, that is not confrontational nor judgmental and is for those 18 years and up wanting to make positive lifestyle changes.

“It’s very individualized,” Siler said. “We help them reach their goals [and] give them resources. There’s a bit of case management along the way. Some people who would come to the program, maybe they’re not ready to make the decision to quit their substance use. They just want to learn more about harm reduction. Or sometimes they come and they’ve already quit, but they’re looking for more support with continued accountability [and] community resources. So it’s very cool and unique. I haven’t seen anything [else] like this.”

Siler put a fine point on exactly what a nonjudgmental approach to therapy entails.

“Shame has never helped anybody meet their goals,” Siler said. “We’re not telling people, ‘this is bad for you, you have to stop doing it.’ … [We] meet them where they are.”

Merritt wants anyone struggling with addiction to call 1-888-236-4567 for assistance. To learn more about the treatment programs that Cenikor offers locally go to cenikor. org/locations/san-marcos- texas.