Heart Of Texas Chorus continues to deliver holiday cheer

Since 2008, the Heart Of Texas Chorus has performed "live" at San Marcos Retirement Homes with a variety of Christmas songs. While the Chorus is not able to sing in person at the retirement homes this year due to the Pandemic, a CD recording of HOT Chorus Christmas songs has been delivered to the San Marcos Retirement Homes for the residents to enjoy during the holiday season. The activity directors were surprised and happy to have the CDs delivered by Heart Of Texas Chorus members earlier this month, the chorus said.

"We think it means a lot to the residents when we can sing to them in person," said Sam Tweedy, President of the Heart Of Texas Chorus. "It definitely lifts our spirits and we love to see them singing along with us. It is a very enjoyable community service and we're hoping to be back in person next year."

More information about the Heart Of Texas Chorus is available at www.hotchorus.org or by calling Sam Tweedy at 512-990-9325. When the chorus can safely resume in person rehearsals, it will be announced on the web site.