Heat advisory goes into effect Friday afternoon

A heat advisory will go into effect Friday afternoon with temperatures expected to be over 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service issued the heat advisory Thursday with it set to go into effect at noon on Friday until 8 p.m. Temperatures are expected to reach 104 with heat index values rising to 108.

The heat advisory goes into effect for Hays, Atascosa, Bastrop, Bexar, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal, De Witt, Fayette, Frio, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Karnes, Lavaca, Lee, Medina, Travis, Uvalde, Williamson and Wilson counties.

NWS says hot temperatures and high humidity could cause heat illnesses to occur.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the National Weather Service said. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

NWS recommends anyone who works or plans to spend time outside to take extra precautions.

“When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening,” the National Weather Service said. “Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.”

High temperatures are forecast to remain in the low to mid 100s throughout the weekend and beyond. NWS forecasts 102 degrees on Saturday, 103 degrees on Sunday and Monday, and 101 degrees on Tuesday.