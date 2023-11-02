Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
HEAT NEEDS

Thu, 11/02/2023 - 12:00am
Thursday, November 2, 2023

The city of San Marcos has started to accept donations in support of its 2nd Annual Winter Heater Drive which began Wednesday. The city is asking that anyone who is interested in helping their neighbors in need–who do not have or cannot afford heating–reach out to purchase heaters through either the SMTX Utilities Amazon wish list or by making monetary donations through the online payment service, Stripes, using the address, sanmarcostx.gov/3994/About-Us. Heaters will also be accepted through Nov. 30, city officials stated. San Marcos residents interested in receiving a free heater, are encouraged to reach out to The Salvation Army San Marcos at (512) 754-8541 to get placed on the organization's waitlist. Photo provided by city of San Marcos

