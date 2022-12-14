Heiser elected in Kyle City Council runoff election

Bear Heiser was elected to Kyle City Council’s District 1 At-large seat following Tuesday’s runoff election.

Heiser received nearly 72% of the vote during the runoff election. Heiser garnered 760 votes — 71.7% of the vote — to Amanda Stark’s 300 votes, 28.3%, according to unofficial election results. These results will not be official until they are canvassed on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Runoff elections are initiated when candidates do not meet the Majority Vote Requirement of 50% plus one vote. Heiser and Stark were the two candidates who received the highest number of votes in the November General Election.

Heiser will be sworn in at the City of Kyle’s Tuesday, Dec. 20 City Council meeting.