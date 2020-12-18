Help the Daily Record share stories of 2020

With 2020 coming to an end, the Daily Record begins to reflect on the past 12 months, acknowledging all that we endured and all that we achieved.

We at the Daily Record like to take some time every year to review what has passed for San Marcos, recognizing that this year that task will be more difficult than most. We hope to make it a little better by focusing on the people in our community that make San Marcos what it is.

If you would like to share, please write to tell us about the loved ones who should still be here, the teachers who shined a light in your home or the first responders and healthcare workers that showed up every single day.

This year in review will spotlight the victims and heroes of COVID-19, and we would be delighted if you so choose to join us in this exercise of reflection by emailing sgates@sanmarcosrecord.com or ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com.