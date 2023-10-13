Helping Area Homeless

Students from the Gary Job Corps Student Government Association with SGA Coordinator Hope Powell recently volunteered on World Homeless Day at the Southside Community Center, 518 S. Guadalupe St., serving lunch and passing out clothing. Gary Job Corps Center’s Student Government Association students are Kamiyah King, Kierstian Chavez, Isaiah Johnson, Waleed Matthews, K’Leigh Landree, Alyssa Rivera, Danira Roman, Powell and Southside staff members, Dianca Hernandez, Cassandra Vesper, Lori Ann Grose, Becca Underwood, Director Deborah Villalpando and Programs Director Desiree Miranda. Photos provided by Gary Job Corps